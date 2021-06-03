Infrastructure, taxes and Dr. Fauci's pandemic emails make headlines in Washington Recently published emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci shed light on the U.S. response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor, and Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, as well as the latest on infrastructure negotiations, and the investigation involving Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz.