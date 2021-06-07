Infrastructure talks continue as Biden prepares for first overseas trip President Biden met again with the GOP's top negotiator to discuss infrastructure after rejecting Republicans' latest counter-offer. The talks come as the president prepares to meet with U.S. allies in Europe. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Washington Post national political report Eugene Scott, and Boston Globe Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the president's overseas agenda and why national security adviser Jake Sullivan is calling U.S. election reform a matter of national security.