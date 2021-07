$1 trillion infrastructure proposal clears procedural vote in the Senate In a 67 to 32 vote Wednesday, the Senate voted to begin debate on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. The key test vote came hours after a group of negotiators announced an agreement on the "major issues" of the bill, following months of talks between both parties. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain what happens next.