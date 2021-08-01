Lawmakers work through the weekend to finalize infrastructure bill Senators convened for a rare weekend session to finalize the legislative text of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Key negotiators say they hope to approve the bill by the end of this week. Jess Bidgood, The Boston Globe's national political reporter, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on why the bill could face a roadblock in the House, and infighting among Democrats over the handling of a nationwide eviction moratorium that expired Saturday.