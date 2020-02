Camila Coelho opens up about epilepsy Fashion influencer Camila Coelho is speaking out about her epilepsy in hopes of changing the stigma around the neurological disorder. Epilepsy, which is characterized by unpredictable seizures, affects nearly 3.4 million people in the U.S. and about 50 million people worldwide. Coelho opens up to Dr. Tara Narula about why she hid her condition for so long.