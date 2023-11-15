Gaza Hospital
Biden-Xi Meeting
Iceland Earthquakes
Psychedelic-Assisted Healing
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden and Xi hold high-stakes meeting in Northern California
Biden holds press conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
U.S. business leaders meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Why buying groceries should be less painful in the months ahead
U.N. Security Council votes for humanitarian pauses in Gaza fighting
Mother of Virginia child who shot teacher sentenced to 21 months
Nikki Haley calls for name verification in social media profiles
Senate to vote on short-term funding measure to avoid government shutdown
Hunter Biden files motion to subpoena Trump, Barr, other DOJ officials
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
Car Chase
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
Inflation raises prices of Thanksgiving staples
While the price of turkey has dropped compared to last year, many other Thanksgiving classics have seen their prices rise significantly, as inflation continues to take a toll on the economy. Jo Ling Kent has details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On