Inflation hits 9.1%, highest rate in 40 years The inflation rate hit a 40-year record in June, with the consumer price index increasing by 9.1% over the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent for Reuters, and Colby Smith, a U.S. economics editor for the Financial Times, join "Red and Blue" to discuss the June inflation report.