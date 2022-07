Inflation hit 9.1% in June, highest rate in nearly 41 years According to the Labor Department, inflation hit a fresh 40-year record last month with consumer prices increasing 9.1% over the last 12 months. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen reports on how rising prices are affecting people across the country. Then, Joe Brusuelas, principal and chief economist for RSM, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the latest numbers.