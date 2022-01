Inflation grew last year to highest rates since 1982 An economic analysis report shows a key inflation measure rose 5.8% last year, the highest it's been since 1982. Despite a big leap in the stock market numbers late Friday, major indexes are still down this year. Terry Haines, founder of Pangaea Policy, joins CBS News after the New York Stock Exchange's closing bell to break down how inflation is effecting the economy and what can be done to correct it.