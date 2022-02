Many Americans can now go unmasked as cases drop, CDC says The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are easing masking recommendations for most Americans as cases drop in many states, reporting nearly 70% of the U.S. population is living in a low-risk area. Masks should still be worn in high-risk areas, where COVID patients are still packing hospitals. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.