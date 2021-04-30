Live

India's record breaking COVID death and infection numbers bring healthcare systems to a standstill

The devastating surge in India's COVID-related deaths and infection rates has strangled India's healthcare infrastructure, sapping critical oxygen reserves and hospital beds. This as the U.S. government delivers more than $100 million worth of supplies, including oxygen support, personal protective equipment, therapeutics, and rapid diagnostic tests. Holly Williams speaks with those on the ground in desperate need of the aid.
