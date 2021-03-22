Live

Indianapolis undergoes violent crime surge

There have been 75 homicides so far this year in Indianapolis, a pace that would give it a higher per capita murder rate than New York City. The violent crime is also accompanied by a sudden rise in illegal weapons and heroin. Dean Reynolds reports.
