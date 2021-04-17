Live

Watch CBSN Live

Indianapolis 500 to mark 100th running

The Indianapolis 500 calls itself "the greatest spectacle in racing." It will run for the 100th time this Sunday. Allie LaForce of CBS Sports reports from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, known as "The Brickyard."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.