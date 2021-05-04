Live

Watch CBSN Live

India surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases

India has reached 20 million COVID-19 cases. CBS News' partners at the BBC have sent this report from Varanasi, India where people tell them the number of dead is much higher than the official death toll.
