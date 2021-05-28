Live

India reports thousands of "black fungus" cases

India has reported thousands of "black fungus" cases. Many of them are occurring among recovered COVID-19 patients. India correspondent for BBC News, Soutik Biswas, joins CBSN AM to discuss the latest.
