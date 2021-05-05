India's COVID crisis takes emotional toll on diaspora As CBS News' Tina Kraus reports, COVID-19 is ravaging India as the country continues to break records for single-day cases. While several nations, including the U.S., impose travel bans on India, the restrictions not stopping the U.S. from sending critical supplies. India's diaspora is also offering assistance, as they watch the situation unfold from afar. Mallika Sen, an editor with The Associated Press, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.