Live

Watch CBSN Live

India's COVID crisis takes emotional toll on diaspora

As CBS News' Tina Kraus reports, COVID-19 is ravaging India as the country continues to break records for single-day cases. While several nations, including the U.S., impose travel bans on India, the restrictions not stopping the U.S. from sending critical supplies. India's diaspora is also offering assistance, as they watch the situation unfold from afar. Mallika Sen, an editor with The Associated Press, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.