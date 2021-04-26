Live

Watch CBSN Live

Independent bookstores see boom in business

Retailers across the country are adding up their holiday receipts. Among businesses that were expecting an increase in sales in 2016 were mom-and-pop bookstores. Tony Dokoupil has more on this surprising retail plot twist.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.