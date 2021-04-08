"In This Together": Ann Romney on new book, fighting MS and 2016 GOP race After her husband's second run at the White House in 2012, Ann Romney started writing a memoir about her fight against multiple sclerosis. She was first diagnosed in 1998. Now for the first time, she talks candidly about her journey with the disease that took her from fear to determination to hope. Romney helped found a new center to help other people with MS, ALS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. Romney joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her new book, “In This Together.”