In the kitchen with Marcus Samuelsson

For "Sunday Morning," Jane Pauley speaks with celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson on who inspires him and how the 9/11 attacks changed his perspective on the dining world. Pauley joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano for more on his story.
