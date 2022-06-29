"In the court of public opinion, she was pretty effective": Jeff Pegues on Jan. 6 hearing The Secret Service denies testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, saying former President Donald Trump never assaulted an agent or grabbed the wheel of the presidential limousine. CBS News Chief National Affairs and Justice Correspondent Jeff Pegues spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about Tuesday's Jan. 6 committee hearing, the major revelations and the committee's evidence that implies they believe Trump allies are engaging in witness tampering.