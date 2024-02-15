In testimony, Fulton County DA Fani Willis denies conflict of interest in election case The tables were turned on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who took the stand Thursday for the first time in the same courtroom where she typically prosecutes defendants. The hearing was over whether Willis is qualified to prosecute the 2020 election interference case following allegations Willis had a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor on her team. Nikole Killion has more.