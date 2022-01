In one of his final interviews, Bob Saget speaks with Dr. Jon LaPook about using humor in dark times In this preview of one of Bob Saget's last interviews, the comedian speaks with close friend and CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook about using comedy to work through some of his worst moments, including the 1994 death of his sister from a connective tissue disease called Scleroderma. You can watch the full sit-down tomorrow on CBS Mornings.