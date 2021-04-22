Live

Watch CBSN Live

In a first, baby has DNA from 3 parents

Doctors say the first baby has been born with DNA from 3 people: mother, father and an egg donor. The controversial technique was designed to prevent a genetic disease from being passed to the baby. CBS News' Kenneth Craig reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.