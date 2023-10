Imprisoned Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian activist who has fought for women's rights for decades, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize Friday. Mohammadi is currently imprisoned in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison. She has been arrested 13 times and been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison over the course of her life. Her most recent incarceration began in 2021.