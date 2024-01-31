Impeachment articles against DHS Secretary Mayorkas go to full House A committee vote along party lines on Tuesday advanced a Republican effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the full House, with the GOP accusing him of failing to limit immigration at the southern border. The vote came after Republican House leaders suggested they would block an immigration measure being negotiated in the Senate. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what will continue to be a busy week on Capitol Hill.