Impact of YouTube's response to Logan Paul's "suicide forest" video YouTube is punishing one of its biggest stars, Logan Paul, days after he posted video of the body of a man who had committed suicide in Japan. YouTube said Wednesday Paul's channels are being removed from its Google Preferred platform. YouTube is also cutting Paul from a series and suspending his original projects. Wired senior writer Issie Lapowsky joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the ramifications.