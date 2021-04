Impact of Twitter suspension controversy Twitter took action against one of its most controversial users - a Breitbart News editor named Milo Yiannopoulos - after he launched a series of attacks against comedian and actress Leslie Jones. Jones went public with the graphic tweets - many of them racist and sexist - earlier this week. Dan Ackerman, senior editor at CNET joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to weigh in on whether this could be a turning point for Twitter and other social media in policing controversial comments.