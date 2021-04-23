Live

Watch CBSN Live

Impact of legalized marijuana

Voters in five states will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Colorado was one of the first states to do so. In a story airing Sunday on "60 Minutes," Dr. Jon LaPook reports on how the decision is impacting citizens there.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.