Impact of foreign aid cuts on countries suffering of starvation Civil war, poverty and drought have more than 20 million people on the brink of starvation in Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. President Trump's proposed cuts in foreign aid could hit them hard. Reporting from South Sudan in a 60 Minutes report airing Sunday, Scott Pelly shows us how the U.N.'s "World Food Program" is struggling to meet the dire need for food there.