Impact of FBI cracking San Bernardino killer's iPhone A federal judge has vacated her order compelling Apple to unlock the San Bernardino gunman's iPhone, officially ending the legal case. A government official tells CBS News the FBI now owns the rights to the method it obtained from a third party. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Apple's pressure to find out how investigators bypassed its security and implications for other locked devices reportedly linked to crimes. Klieman is also the wife of New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton, who has called on Apple to help law enforcement access cell phones.