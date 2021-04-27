Live

Watch CBSN Live

Immigration order faces major legal test

Attorneys are urging a federal appeals court in San Francisco to uphold a Seattle judge's order that temporarily suspended Mr. Trump's travel ban. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joins CBSN with more on the legal battle ahead.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.