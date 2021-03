Immigration group on Obama’s $4B request: These kids are "human beings" Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA de Maryland and Virginia told CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett that his immigration advocates won’t support the president’s appeal to Congress for $4 billion in emergency funding to address the crisis exploding at the U.S. southern border with a surge of unaccompanied, undocumented children unless he presents evidence they will be treated like "victims".