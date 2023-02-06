Watch CBS News

IMF head on the price of eggs | 60 Minutes

“Avian flu is affecting the chicken and leading to loss of a kind, wiping out chicken on a scale that pushes not only egg prices up, but apparently chicken meat price up as well,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told 60 Minutes.
