IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Trump's N. Korea rhetoric, women, U.S. growth forecast Christine Lagarde is the first woman to be managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Lagarde took office in 2011 when the global economy was recovering from the financial crisis. The IMF was also shaken by questions about its own governance. Lagarde joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's first address to the U.N. General Assembly, why women's empowerment is a "no brainer," and why the IMF lowered its U.S. growth forecast.