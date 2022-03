Images from Ukraine offer a look inside Ukraine during the Russian invasion A photo from Kyiv, Ukraine in today's New York Times depicts several Ukrainian soldiers trying to save a man after Russian forces shelled groups of civilians trying to flee from the violence of the Russian invasion. Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario spoke with CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Jim Axelrod about the image and her experience during the growing crisis in Ukraine.