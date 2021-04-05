Illinois school district to remove names of historical figures from 7 schools, citing complicated legacies Peoria, Illinois, will rename seven public schools that currently honor historical figures, citing their complicated legacies with regard to human rights and slavery. "Many Founding Fathers and early great men of this nation are not heroes to some people," said Peoria Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Gregory Wilson. He joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the debate over changing the names, and why he believes it's not "cancel culture."