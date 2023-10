Illinois landlord arrested for fatally stabbing 6-year-old Muslim boy in alleged hate crime A 71-year-old Chicago-area landlord, Joseph Czuba, is charged with the murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume after allegedly stabbing him 26 times and seriously injuring his mother. Authorities say the two victims were "targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis." CBS News' Catherine Herridge reports.