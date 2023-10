Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker criticizes Biden's handling of migrant crisis Tens of thousands of migrants continue to be bused from the southern border to Chicago, and the Illinois' Democratic governor has had enough. Gov. J. B. Pritzker sent a letter to President Biden outlining what the federal government should do to mitigate the growing migrant crisis. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins to discuss what the White House can do.