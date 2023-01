Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends state’s new gun restrictions Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in an interview with CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe that he believes the ban on certain high-powered firearms and high-capacity ammunition magazines he recently signed into law will withstand legal challenges and “venue shopping” by gun rights advocates trying to roll back some of the most aggressive firearm laws in the country.