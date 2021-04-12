Live

Illinois flooding puts 14,000 acres under water

A levee breach in Illinois sent water from the Mississippi River flooding into Alexander County, where at least 125 structures have been destroyed. As David Begnaud reports, many residents are doing everything they can to save their homes.
