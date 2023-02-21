Illinois is expected to mandate paid leave for nearly all employees Illinois is expected to require paid leave for most employees in the state under the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The law will require employers to give workers time off based on hours worked, and will allow them to use their time off for any reason. Molly Weston Williamson, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers to discuss.