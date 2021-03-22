Live

Illegal child immigrants to be sent home

The Obama administration is planning to send back some of the thousands of children and families who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Central America. But some Republicans in Congress are reluctant to foot the bill. Mark Albert reports.
