"iGen" author on why today's kids are developing more slowly A new book is detailing the dramatic effects digital devices can have on today's youth. Author and psychologist Jean Twenge wrote the book "iGen" on why today's super-connected kids are growing up less prepared for adulthood. Twenge joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the behaviors that indicate kids are maturing more slowly and why, after her own research, she took her kids' tablets and stuck them in a drawer.