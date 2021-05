If Taliban storms back to power, Afghans "ready to fight" "There are a lot of people who are ready to fight" if Afghanistan's domestic security forces can't stand up to the Taliban and their extremist allies without U.S. military support, Ahmad Massoud told CBS News' Charlie D'Agata. "If the situation goes towards a war," the son of a legendary anti-Taliban militia leader said, "we will be ready, and it will be a structured resistance."