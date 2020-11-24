Election 2020
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Obama Interviews
Coronavirus Updates
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
GSA tells Biden team it can begin formal transition process
What's behind the disturbing appeal of QAnon?
Russia claims it chased off a U.S. warship with a "ramming" threat
More Americans flew Sunday than on any day since March 16
Michigan certifies election results and Biden's victory there
Feinstein won't seek Senate Judiciary Committee leadership
Transgender inmate sues Georgia prison officials over alleged assaults
New report details Trump effort to seize private land for border wall
"Jeopardy!" will resume production with new interim host
2020 Elections
GSA tells Biden team it can begin formal transition process
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
What is the GSA, and what role does it play in the transition?
Michigan certifies election results and Biden's victory in the state
Biden announces national security team
Biden taps Alejandro Mayorkas as first immigrant to lead DHS
Both parties rev up campaigns for crucial Georgia Senate runoffs
GOP starting to tell Trump it's over: "Stop golfing and concede"
Loeffler tests negative for COVID-19 after earlier positive result
Trump legal team disavows association with lawyer Sidney Powell
When do states certify their election results?
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
If confirmed, President-elect Biden's picks for his national security team could make history
President-elect Joe Biden's historic national security picks have been announced. Nikole Killion has more on the Biden administration rollout.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue