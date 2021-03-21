Live

Watch CBSN Live

Idina Menzel on fame and quest for second Tony

As part of "The Road to the Tonys" series, "CBS This Morning" contributor Jamie Wax sat down with Tony-award winner Idina Menzel. They discuss performing for an audience, the popularity of "Frozen" and her Tony nomination for "If/Then."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.