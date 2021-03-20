Live

Watch CBSN Live

Idaho veteran cemetery denies same-sex couple joint burial

While Madelynn Taylor has earned the right to be buried in Idaho Veterans Cemetery because of her six years of service in the Navy, her now-deceased wife can't join her because the state's law doesn't recognize their marriage.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.