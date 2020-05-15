Idaho mom Lori Vallow's mother and sister speak out on "48 Hours" Thousands of people have joined the search for missing JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan while their mother, Lori Vallow, awaits trial for charges of felony abandonment in Idaho. The children have not been seen since September 2019, and the strange story behind their disappearance has sparked a nationwide interest in the case. Jonathan Vigliotti speaks to Vallow's mother and sister, who insist she would never harm her children. The interview airs on "48 Hours" Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.