Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ida displaced hundreds of graves in Louisiana

Homes in some rural areas in louisiana remain submerged in feet of water. “CBS Mornings” lead national correspondent David Begnaud traveled to Barataria, Louisiana, where the flooding brought up much more than painful memories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.