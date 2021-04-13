Live

Watch CBSN Live

Icy roads cause deadly wrecks in South

In the Carolinas, ice and freezing rain is putting residents in danger. Weather-related car wrecks have killed at least five people down South and power outages are starting to pile up. Mark Strassmann reports.
